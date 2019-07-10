Blackburn Brothers at East Lynn Park tonight for Danny Loves Music Series

The Blackburn Brothers perform at The Danny Loves Music Series in East Lynn Park on the evening of Wednesday, July 10.

The Danny Loves Music Series, presented by the Danforth Mosaic BIA, presents the Blackburn Brothers at East Lynn Park on Wednesday, July 10.

The event goes from 6 to 9 p.m. at the park, which is located at 1949 Danforth Ave. Opening act will be Bourbon n’ Brass.

Along with the musical performances, The Danny Loves Music will also feature local food, business vendors, and a beer and cider garden (provided by Side Launch Brewing Company and Pommies Cider Co.).

Local residents are invited to come out and meet their neighbours every Wednesday night during July at the event.

The full schedule for the rest of July’s The Danny Loves Music Series is as follows:

July 10 – The Blackburn Brothers (opening act Bourbon n’ Brass);

July 17 – The Lesters;

July 24 – Michelle Rumball;

July 31 – The East of the River Show.

Please note that the July 31 show starts at 5 p.m.

For more information, please visit https://thedanny.ca/the-danny-loves-music-series