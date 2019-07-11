Bike Share program expands to more East Toronto locations including Ted Reeve Arena and Dentonia Park

Mayor John Tory, Beaches-East York Councillor Brad Bradford and other dignitaries celebrate the opening of the Bike Share rack at Dentonia Park on Thursday, July 11. Photo by Amanda Gibb.

By AMANDA GIBB

Toronto Bike Share is expanding its network into East Toronto to better serve residents and visitors.

The goal is to reduce traffic congestion and environmental degradation by adding 105 stations and 1,250 bikes to the existing network.

Mayor John Tory made the expansion announcement at a news conference on Thursday, July 11, in Dentonia Park.

Tory was joined at the announcement by Beaches-East York Councillor Brad Bradford, York Centre Councillor James Pasternak and Toronto Parking Authority Acting President Robin Oliphant.

“In the past 12 months alone, Bike Share Toronto reached a new record of 2.1 million rides, the most rides ever in a 12-month period,” said Tory.

“I think this is an indication that this expansion is warranted, that the continued confidence in this program is warranted, and it reflects the success of the program.”

The federal government allocated $4 million in funding through its Public Transit Infrastructure Fund (PTIF) which the City of Toronto matched to improve and expand the Bike Share Toronto infrastructure.

The expansion will total of 465 stations, 5,000 bikes, and 8550 docks across Toronto.

Many of these new stations will build upon the peripherals of the existing network, including expanding into the Upper Beaches.

One new station has recently been constructed at 2230 Gerrard St. E., in front of Ted Reeve Arena just east of Main Street.

“This will be an enhancement to not just Bike Share Toronto but also to the overall public transportation system and the public transportation option. We want to make it more attractive for people to pick,” said Tory.

As in previous expansions, many of the new Bike Share stations will be near TTC subways in an effort to have residents incorporate cycling into public transportation commutes.

From 2016 to 2018, more than 100 kilometres of existing bike lanes were enhanced and upgraded in Toronto.

The city has added 60 kilometres of new cycling infrastructure such as bike lanes and multi-use trails, and Tory said there are plans to construct more than 120 kilometres of cycling infrastructure through the Vision Zero road safety plan.

“This is all part of the plan to connect and grow and renew infrastructure for Toronto cycling roots and also to enhance safety at the same time,” he said.

For detailed locations of all Bike Share Toronto Stations, visit https://bikesharetoronto.com