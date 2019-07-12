Open Doors Spiritual Matters: Anglican Church of Canada’s General Synod set to discuss church’s definition of marriage

Rev. Jeff Nowers is associate priest of St. Aidan's Anglican Church in the Beach.

By REV. JEFF NOWERS

As I’m writing this article, the Anglican Church of Canada’s General Synod—the church’s highest governing and legislative body comprised of a large number of delegates from across the country—is convening in Vancouver from July 10-16.

This is a highly anticipated gathering because noteworthy on the agenda is a motion to amend the church’s definition of marriage to reflect marriage equality. That motion is expected to be dealt with on the evening of July 12.

In 2016 this same motion passed by the slimmest of a required two-thirds majority of those voting in each of the orders of bishops, clergy, and laity. But it must now pass a second reading to be finalized.

In 2005 Prime Minister Paul Martin introduced the Civil Marriage Act, which legalized same-sex marriage throughout Canada. Since then Anglicans have been fiercely debating whether there are sufficient theological grounds to solemnize such marriages in the context of a church wedding ceremony.

The Anglican Church of Canada has officially affirmed, through a 2004 resolution of General Synod, “the integrity and sanctity of committed adult same-sex relationships.” In other words, on a national level the church accepts and does not condemn the partnerships of those who identify as LGBTQ+.

But do such partnerships constitute the basis of holy matrimony? That is the question all the rage right now. At present, the church defines marriage as “the union of a man and woman.” Some Canadian bishops are insistent, as are many parish priests, that this definition be upheld, thereby opposing marriage equality. In Toronto, however, most clergy are affirming of a change to the definition; I’m one of them.

What will happen if the definition of marriage is not amended? On one level it will have devastating repercussions for LGBTQ+ people. A clear message will have been sent that the Anglican Church of Canada is not yet convinced of their qualifications to marry. This will doubtless precipitate further alienation, especially in areas of the country where bishops and priests are already strongly opposed not only to marriage equality but to the very idea of same-sex relationships.

On another level it will have ramifications for how Anglican bishops and clergy relate to one another. Some bishops, including the Bishop of Toronto, have already opened the door to authorizing same-sex marriages in parishes that are affirming of this. These bishops believe that, while marriage is presently defined as between a man and a woman, the definition nevertheless does not explicitly exclude the notion of marriage equality.

Of course, for those bishops who hope the church retains its traditional understanding of marriage, this move by other bishops is nothing short of scandalous.

From my standpoint as a parish priest, the Anglican opposition to marriage equality is prolonging the inevitable. For if the amendment to the definition of marriage fails at General Synod and yet some bishops deepen their resolve to authorize same-sex marriages, then the church will be functioning as though the amendment had passed.

The genie is out of the bottle. It’s not a question of “if” but only “when” the definition of marriage will be changed.

The Rev. Jeff Nowers is associate priest of St. Aidan’s Anglican Church, located on Queen St. E. at Silver Birch Ave. For more information, visit www.staidansinthebeach.com.