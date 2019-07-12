TD Festival of South Asia set for Gerrard India Bazaar on weekend of July 13 and 14

The 17th annual TD Festival of South Asia takes place on July 13 and 14 along Gerrard Street East's Gerrard India Bazaar.

The TD Festival of South Asia is back for its 17th year and takes place this weekend, July 13 and 14, along the Gerrard India Bazaar.

Celebrating the cultures of the South Asian community with live entertainment, cultural programs and food bazaars; those attending will find the best of India, Afghanistan, Pakistan, Bangladesh and Sri Lanka all at one venue.

The festival takes place along Gerrard Street East between Glenside and Coxwell avenues from noon to 11 p.m. each day.

The festival is open for all to attend, and free events include yoga with Bollywood dancing, face painting, authentic street food sampling and more.

The following road closure will be in effect for the festival: Gerrard Street East from Glenside to Coxwell from Saturday, July 13 at 8 a.m. to Monday, July 14 at 2 a.m.

Toronto police warn that motorists can expect delays in the area during the festival.