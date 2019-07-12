The December Man on stage at Eastminster United Church as part of Toronto Fringe Festival

The December Man, which looks at the wake of the Montreal Massacre in December of 1989, is on stage at Eastminster United Church as part of the Toronto Film Festival.

As the one-year anniversary of the Danforth Shooting nears, the creative team of a local theatre felt compelled to present The December Man, by Canadian playwright Colleen Murphy, as part of the 2019 Toronto Fringe Festival.

Murphy’s play is set in the aftermath of the 1989 Montreal Massacre and is a harrowing exploration of the supports necessary to help individuals impacted by this kind of horrific violence, and what happens when these supports are absent.

Throughout the play, opportunities for healing and discussion are offered.

The production is staged by Theatre@Eastminster and remaining performances of the play are set for Friday, July 12, at 7:30 p.m.; Saturday, July 13, at 6 p.m.; and Sunday, July 14 at 1 p.m. at Eastminster United Church, 310 Danforth Ave.

Theatre@Eastminster Creative Director Jennifer CD Thomson, a Danforth resident and high school drama teacher, was called by the messaging of the play.

“After the shooting, I felt compelled, as an artist, educator and mother, to help my children and students learn how to cope, as well as the broader community,” she said.

Following each performance, audience members are invited to participate in a discussion on the themes explored in the work, facilitated by expert partners from the Sashbear Foundation.

All proceeds from the performances will benefit Toronto Victim Services.