Community Environment Day hosted by Councillor Bradford set for East York Memorial Arena

A Community Environment Day hosted by Beaches-East York Councillor Brad Bradford and the City of Toronto will take place on Saturday, July 13, at East York Memorial Arena.

The event runs from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., and the arena is located at 888 Cosburn Ave.

Residents are invited to bring items to be reused, recycled or safely disposed of at the event.

Councillors across Toronto host Community Environment Days to give residents an opportunity to help reduce the amount of reusable, recyclable and hazardous waste material that would otherwise end up in landfills.

Recyclable and reusable items such as clothing, electronics and non-perishable food items are among items often dropped off. Household hazardous waste items can also be safely disposed of at Community Environment Days.

For more information and a full list of what items that can and cannot be accepted at City of Toronto Community Environment Days, please visit https://www.toronto.ca/services-payments/recycling-organics-garbage/community-environment-days/