The Two Fours take stage with guest Danny Bartley at Beach Village BIA’s Music in The Park on Sunday at Kew Gardens

The Two Fours are Susan Litchen, Karen Gold and Wally Hucker. They will be joined by Danny Bartley (inset photo) this Sunday, July 14, for Music in The Park at Kew Gardens.

Local rock & roots band The Two Fours will feature special guest rockabilly guitar specialist Danny Bartley for this Sunday’s (July 14) edition of Music In The Park.

The show, presented by the Beach Village BIA, runs from 2 to 4 p.m. at the bandstand in Kew Gardens on Queen Street East in the Beach.

A Canadian icon with international stature, Bartley plays with and co-founded The Royal Crowns. “Toronto’s premiere rockabilly band” is what The National Post called them. It also deemed their debut album 32 Miles from Memphis one of the Top Canadian Albums of All Time.

Many local fans know Bartley from his years of Friday afternoon matinees at Castro’s Lounge with Big Rude Jake and The Straight Eights, and recent regular Sunday matinees at Salty Dog Bar Grill with The In Line Six. (In fact, on Sunday, July 14, he will dash across the street to a Salty Dog matinee immediately following Music In The Park.)

In addition to stints with Canadian bands like Toronto’s popular rockabilly band The Razorbacks, Bartley has played with heavyweight international rock legends such as Angus and Malcolm of AC/DC, and Steve Cropper of Booker T. & The M.G.s and The Blues Brothers.

The Two Fours have a strong local following, nurtured in part by community performances at such events as The Toronto Beaches Lions Easter Parade, and Wheels On The Danforth Hot Rod Show & Street Fest. For the third straight year they will be featured at the latter, with two spots on Saturday, Aug. 17.

Also guesting with The Two Fours on Sunday is drummer David R. McAuliffe.

Originally from Montreal, McAuliffe was a singer/drummer for Generation Gap, which reunites yearly in La Belle Province. Their reunion show last year was sold out well in advance.

This is The Two Fours first appearance at Music In The Park, and with Danny Bartley, “We’re really excited about both, and it’s going to be a fun and really lively show.” said bassist and co-founder Wally Hucker. “All good time tunes.”

The Beach Village BIA’s Music in The Park continues through the summer with Sunday afternoon concerts (except for July 28) at Kew Gardens, 2075 Queen St. E.

Here’s the schedule for the rest of Music in The Park concerts for this summer:

July 14 – The Two Fours with special guests Danny Bartley and David R. McAuliffe;

July 21 – Old Man Flanagan’s Ghost;

Aug. 4 – Toronto All Stars Steel Orchestra;

Aug. 11 – The Arsenals;

Aug. 18 – Whiskey Jack;

Aug. 25 – David Leask.

For more info on Music in The Park, please visit www.thebeachvillage.com