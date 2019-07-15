Fatality at Danforth GO station under investigation

An eastbound GO train is held at Danforth GO station while a fatality in which a person was struck by the train is investigated. Photo by Alan Shackleton.

Toronto police are investigating after a fatality at the Danforth GO station this afternoon.

Emergency officials were called to the station at approximately noon on Monday, July 15, in response to a call that a person had been struck by a train.

The age and gender of the victim are not yet known.

Westbound trains are not stopping at Danforth GO station at this time, and the eastbound train involved in the fatality is being held at the station which means there is no eastbound train service between Union and Scarborough stations.

Metrolinx says the train service disruption is expected to last for some time.

For now, GO train service on the Lakeshore East line is running every half hour between Oshawa and Scarborough GO stations. On the Stouffville line, service is running between Mount Joy station in Markham and the Scarborough GO station.

Due to this emergency situation, GO riders can use their GO fares to board the TTC at Union, Main or Kennedy subway stations.

Metrolinx are hoping full service can be resumed by this afternoon’s rush hour, but that depends on how long the investigation takes.

For updates, please visit https://www.gotransit.com/en/trip-planning/go-service-updates