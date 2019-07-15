Removal of invasive plant burdock planned for Ashbridges Bay Park

Clyde Robinson stands beside the invasive plant burdock. A removal of the plant is planned for July 25 at Ashbridges Bay Park. Photo: Submitted.

By AMANDA GIBB

An event will be held at Ashbridges Bay Park on Thursday, July 25, from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. to remove an invasive plant species from the area called burdock.

This is the first stewardship event sponsored and held by the City of Toronto’s Green Toronto at Ashbridge’s Bay Park. Part of what Toronto’s green sector does is deal with matters of environmental protection and remediation activities, while creating jobs and local wealth.

“It impacts the local ecosystem by having this invasive plant species removed to allow for native plants to take over,” said Clyde Robinson.

Invasive plant species like burdock spread quickly, as the common plant can live up to four years and release 6,000 to 16,000 seeds per plant.

It can cause damage to the area’s native plants as it becomes overgrown, and the sticky burred flowers can entangle small animals like birds and bats. Another characteristic of burdock is its dark green rosette leaves.

Robinson will be meeting anyone who wants to help clean up at the entrance from the parking lot.

Tools will be provided, but remember to bring gloves!

For more information visit https://www.toronto.ca and go to “Tree Planting and Stewardship Events Calendar.”