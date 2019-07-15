Sentencing of Your Ward News editor and publisher delayed while judge considers possibility of reopening case

Sentencing has been put over until Aug. 1 for the publisher and editor of Your Ward News.

RHYTHM SACHDEVA

Sentencing for Your Ward News editor James Sears and publisher Leroy St. Germain has been delayed again until Aug. 1 due to a motion filed by Sears arguing ineffective counsel.

Sears and St. Germaine were convicted by Judge Richard Blouin of promoting hatred against women and Jews on Jan. 25 and originally were scheduled to be sentenced in April 26. At that sentencing hearing on April, Sears argued that his lawyer did not call any witnesses and did not properly represent his case.

Blouin said in Ontario court on Monday, July 15, that he is obligated to ensure a fair trial and will make a decision on Aug. 1 whether to reopen the case based on Sears’ arguments.

The pair could face up to six months in jail for each offence served consecutively, including three years probation during which Sears cannot publish any written material.

The free Toronto-based publication’s content focuses on degrading women and Jews. The paper has been distributed to more than 300,000 homes and businesses and has an active online presence as well.

Lisa Kinsella, co-founder of STAMP (Standing Together Against Misogyny and Prejudice), expressed disappointment about the delay.

“These men have been convicted of promoting hatred. Women and the Jewish community need to see them face justice,” she said in a press release on July 15.

On Aug. 1, Blouin will rule on whether to reopen the case, hear Sears’ witnesses, call a mistrial or proceed with sentencing.