Fire displaces tenants of apartments above plaza on Danforth Avenue just east of Danforth Road

A woman is given medical attention after a fire Tuesday morning on Danforth Avenue just east of Danforth Road. Photo by Alan Shackleton

Two people were treated for smoke inhalation after a fire in an apartment above a laundromat on Danforth Avenue just east of Danforth Road.

Toronto firefighters were called to the plaza at 3472 Danforth Ave. just after 9 a.m. on Tuesday, July 16.

Black smoke was visible from the rear of a second-floor apartment above Elis Coin Laundry and Dry Cleaners, in the shopping plaza on the north side of Danforth Avenue, when firefighters arrived.

The fire was quickly knocked down and firefighters assisted one person from the building.

The incident was upgraded to a second alarm and a number of fire vehicles, paramedics and police were at the scene Tuesday morning.

A number of residents in apartments above the stores were displaced because of the smoke.

At the scene, two people were being treated for smoke inhalation and were being given oxygen by paramedics.

It is not known when residents of apartments other than the one where the fire took place will be allowed back in.

Toronto firefighters are expected to be on the scene for several hours ventilating smoke from the apartments.

Toronto Fire said the incident is still in the very early stages of investigation and there is no information available yet on a possible cause.