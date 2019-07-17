Ashbridges Bay Skatepark celebrates 10th anniversary on Thursday with help from Graffiti Mural Project

The Ashbridges Bay Skatepark celebrates its 10th anniversary and some new graffiti art during an event set for the afternoon of Thursday, July 18.

By AMANDA GIBB

New murals will be unveiled at a ribbon-cutting ceremony at Ashbridges Bay Skatepark on Thursday, July 18, from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m.

The Graffiti Mural Project is organized by the Toronto Skateboarding Committee (TSC) and the City of Toronto’s StreetARToronto Program.

The project boasts over 5,000 square feet of skatepark surface painted by some of Toronto’s most prolific graffiti artists.

Traditionally, municipalities have removed or covered graffiti at skateparks, but the TSC have moved away from this line of action to coordinate with local artists to paint Toronto skateparks.

This is the third time the TSC has worked with StreetARToronto to revitalize the art in skateparks in Toronto.

“We’ve rounded up some of the top skaters in the city. So at 5:30 p.m. they’re going to be doing a demo,” said Migs Bartula, Co-Chair of the Toronto Skateboard Committee.

This year also marks the 10th anniversary of the completion of the Ashbridges Bay Skatepark.

The revamped paint job precedes the Metropolitan Open scheduled for Aug. 10, an event that helps decide qualifying skateboarders for the 2020 Summer Olympics.

For more information, visit the Toronto Skateboarding Committee’s Twitter page at https://twitter.com/TSC416?lang=en.