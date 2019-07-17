Beach Village BIA to screen Mary Poppins Returns on Wednesday night in Kew Gardens

The Beach Village BIA's Movie Nights In The Park continue on Wednesday, July 17, with a screening of Mary Poppins Returns in Kew Gardens.

The showing of Mary Poppins Returns takes place at Kew Gardens (2075 Queen St. E.) starting at dusk, approximately 9 p.m.

The free outdoor movies are presented by the Beach Village BIA, which is made up of more than 300 shops, restaurants and services along Queen Street East between Neville Park Boulevard to Lockwood Road.

Movies in the park will be played on large projector screens beginning at dusk and alternating each Wednesday between Kew Gardens, 2075 Queen St. E., and Ivan Forrest Gardens.

Here’s the full schedule of movies for this summer:

July 17 – Mary Poppins Returns (Kew Gardens);

July 24 – Beetlejuice (Ivan Forrest);

July 31 – Spiderman into the Spiderverse (Kew Gardens);

Aug. 7 – The Sandlot (Ivan Forrest);

Aug. 14 – Pitch Perfect 3 (Kew Gardens);

Aug. 21 – First Man (Ivan Forrest);

Aug. 28 – Crazy Rich Asians (Kew Gardens).

For more information, please visit the BIA at www.thebeachvillage.com