Green Party holds celebration to introduce Beaches-East York federal candidate Sean Manners

Members of the Green Party in Beaches-East York will be holding a Candidate Kick Off Celebration on Thursday, July 18.
The event will introduce candidate Sean Manners who will be running for the Green Party in the Beaches-East York riding in this fall’s federal election.
Special guest at the Candidate Kick Off Celebration will be Abhijeet Manay, Deputy Leader of the Green Party of Ontario.
The celebration takes place at Hope United Church, 2550 Danforth Ave., from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m.
More information on the event can be found at https://www.facebook.com/events/2429428110412818/?ti=ia
Manners will be taking on Liberal incumbent Nathaniel Erskine-Smith in this fall’s federal election. Also registered so far to run in the election in the Beaches-East York riding are Conservative Nadirah Nazeer, and Mae J. Nam for the NDP.
