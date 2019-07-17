Police in 55 Division searching for missing 14-year-old boy

Police in 55 Division are looking for Ty Strong, 14, who was last seen in the Main Street and Gerrard Street East on the evening of July 16.

Toronto police are asking for the public’s help in locating a missing 14-year-old boy who was last seen in the Main Street and Gerrard Street East area on the evening of Tuesday, July 16.

According to police in 55 Division as of 11 a.m. on July 17, they are actively looking for Ty Strong, 14.

Strong is described as five-feet, 10-inches tall, weighing 135 pounds with a thin build. He has short black hair, brown eyes and a small black mole above the right side of his lip.

He was last seen wearing black track pants, a Team Canada black hooded sweater with a Canada flag on the back and red stripes down both sleeves and runners. He was carrying a backpack and a small blue skateboard.

He was last seen at approximately 7:15 p.m. in the Main Street and Gerrard Street East area on July 16.

Police are concerned for his safety.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 416-808-5500,or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 416-222-8477 or online at https://www.222tips.com