The Lesters to perform at East Lynn Park as part of The Danny Loves Music Series on Wednesday night

The Lesters will perform at East Lynn Park on the evening Wednesday, July 17.

The Danny Loves Music Series, presented by the Danforth Mosaic BIA, will present The Lesters at East Lynn Park on Wednesday, July 17.

The event goes from 6 to 9 p.m. at the park, which is located at 1949 Danforth Ave.

Along with the musical performances, The Danny Loves Music will also feature local food, business vendors, and a beer and cider garden (provided by Side Launch Brewing Company and Pommies Cider Co.).

Local residents are invited to come out and meet their neighbours every Wednesday night during July at the event.

The full schedule for the rest of July’s The Danny Loves Music Series is as follows:

July 17 – The Lesters;

July 24 – Michelle Rumball;

July 31 – The East of the River Show.

Please note that the July 31 show starts at 5 p.m.

For more information, please visit https://thedanny.ca/the-danny-loves-music-series