‘Bir-Earth Day’ event set to clean up Ashbridges Bay area on Friday evening

A cleanup at Ashbridges Bay is set for the evening of Friday, July 19.

Local actress Sherry Hsu has decided to celebrate her birthday by hosting a cleanup at Ashbridges Bay on the evening of Friday, July 19.

Hsu’s “bir-Earth Day” beach cleanup will begin at 7 p.m. sharp and those wishing to take part are asked to meet in the grassy area by the Tim Horton’s and Booster Juice at 1681 Lake Shore Blvd. E.

“Nature has been so inspiring and healing to me, especially in the last year,” said Hsu in a poster promoting Friday’s cleanup.

“Instead of a traditional birthday celebration, I’d like to invite everyone to come and clean up the shoreline of Ashbridges Bay with me.”

The event is a “zero waste” celebration so those attending are asked to bring their own reusable gloves, used plastic bags to collect the waste, and their own water in reusable bottles.