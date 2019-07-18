Community meeting on proposal for nine-storey condo on Kingston Road west of Main Street slated

A community meeting on a proposed condo at 507-511 Kingston Rd. will take place Thursday, July 18, night at the Beaches Recreation Centre.

The City of Toronto is hosting a community consultation meeting for residents to learn more about a proposal for a nine-storey condominium at 507, 509 and 511 Kingston Rd.

The community meeting takes place on Thursday, July 18 from 7 to 9 p.m. at the Beaches Recreation Centre, 6 Williamson Rd.

The application has been submitted for a nine-storey apartment building containing 57 residential units and 72 parking spaces. The site is located on the south side of Kingston Road between Woodbine Avenue and Main Street, with the existing structures proposed to be demolished.

The policies in the application state that the new development will be designed to fit its surroundings and have limited impacts on neighbouring streets and properties. It will also preserve existing mature trees and incorporate them into landscaping designs.