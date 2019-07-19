Beaches International Jazz Festival set to fill final two weekends of July with music and fun

Performances at Woodbine Park are slated for the final two July weekends of the Beaches International Jazz Festival.

The 31st annual Beaches International Jazz Festival wraps up the final two weekends of July with music and fun.

The first weekend of the Main Stage concerts at Woodbine Park will take place from Friday, July 19 to Sunday, July 21.

On the Main Stage, reggae and funk are on tap this Friday night. Opening up the entertainment will be Tribute to Studio One: Reggae Got Soul at 7 p.m. The night wraps up with The Funk Frequency at 9 p.m.

On July 20, music begins at 1 p.m. with Discovery Through The Arts. Next on stage is Long Range Hustle at 2:30 p.m; followed by Crack of Dawn at 4 p.m.; Altin Gun at 5:30 p.m.; Stephen Lewis and The Big Band of Fun at 7:30 p.m.; and DA CRUZ at 9:30 p.m.

The July 21 lineup features Discovery Through The Arts at 12:30 p.m.; followed by Rob Tardik at 2:30 p.m.; Angelique Francis at 4:30 p.m.; and After Funk at 6:30 p.m.

There’s also an A Capella Stage this weekend at Woodbine Park.

Performing on July 19 at the A Capella Stage are the Waterfront Singing Ambassadors at 5:30 p.m. and Planting Pearl at 6:30 p.m.

On July 20 on the A Capella Stage will be Dammien Alexander at 1 p.m.; Beatsync at 2 p.m.; The Ault Sisters at 3 p.m.; and Pressgang Mutiny at 4 p.m.

On July 21, the A Cappella Stage will see The Watch at 1 p.m.; Countermeasure at 2 p.m; Retrocity at 3 p.m.; and Ro Randall at 4 p.m.

Next week, the free Workshop Series for all ages will present Listen and Learn sessions at the Mennonite New Life Centre, 1774 Queen St. E., from 7 to 9 p.m. Musicians will be interviewed by the jazz festival’s artistic director, Bill King.

On July 22, Canadian singer, composer and pianist Laila Baili will be the guest artist.

On July 23, the Workshop session will feature Toronto artist Julian Taylor. The July 24, workshop welcomes Jesse King, aka Dubmatix.

Those wishing to take part in the Workshop Series are asked to register in advance by emailing programsbeachesjazz@gmail.com

Arguably the jazz festival’s most popular event, the Queen Street East Streetfest takes place Thursday, July 25 through to Saturday, July 27 in the Beach.

From Woodbine to Beech avenues, Queen Street East will be closed to traffic and more than 40 locations will be hosting bands and performers each evening from 6 to 11 p.m.

More than 45 bands will be taking part and performance times are staggered to maximize listening pleasure for the thousands of visitors who flock to the street each evening. A complete listing of the bands and the venues can be found at www.beachesjazz.com/events/streetfest-july-25-27

The final weekend of the festival sees performances at the Main Stage in Woodbine Park on Friday, July 26, Saturday, July 17 and Sunday, July 28.

Along with the Main Stage, there will also be a Big Band Stage in Woodbine Park that weekend.

On the Main Stage on July 26 from 5 p.m. through to midnight will be the Groovin’ in the Park Showcase. It will feature DJ Yogi (United Soul, Solid Garage); DJ Quesquecest (No Wahala DJs, Nu Funk and NYC); Farsbsie Funk (Make It Funky Collective); RiTMO COLLECTIVE and more.

The July 27 lineup on the Main Stage starts at 1 p.m. with Discovery Through the Arts.; Sam Polley and The Old Tomorrows at 2 p.m.; Kayla Diamond at 3:30 p.m.; Pepper at 5 p.m.; Lazo at 6:30 p.m.; and Legends of Motown at 8:30 p.m.

Wrapping up the Main Stage performances on July 28 are Meg Parnell at noon; The Rhythm Express featuring the Mighty Mystics at 1:30 p.m.; Ryan Langdon at 3:30 p.m.; Miss Emily at 5 p.m. and Larnell Lewis at 6:30 p.m.

The Big Band Stage will see The Advocats Big Band perform from 3 to 6 p.m. on July 26.

On July 27, the Big Band Stage features Swing Toronto (with free dance lessons and demo) from noon to 12:30 p.m. Next up will be The Ted Blackbourn Big Band Project at 12:30 p.m.; followed by Swing Shift Big Band at 3 p.m.; and The Wintergarten Orchestra at 5:45 p.m.

On July 28 on the Big Band Stage will be Swing Toronto from noon to 12:30 p.m.; The Jeremy Stahl Big Band at 12:30 p.m. and The Jazz Mechanics at 3:15 p.m.

For more information, complete schedules and most up to date list of peformers, please visit www.beachesjazz.com