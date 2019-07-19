Jazz artist Carin Redman to perform at Kingston Road’s The Great Escape Book Store

Carin Redman performs tonight, July 19, at The Great Escape Book Store on Kingston Road.

Carin Redman will be performing a concert at The Great Escape Book Store, 957 Kingston Rd, on Friday, July 19 starting at 8 p.m.

A practicing jazz vocalist for 25 years, her influences were shaped by her childhood spent in Denmark and England. She has since lived in the Beach for more than 20 years, and has entertained at many of Toronto’s prominent venues.

She’s also been a popular performer at the Beaches Jazz Festival, and even owned the jazz club/bistro Ten Feet Tall on the Danforth.

Call 416-691-7150 or visit www.greatescapebookstore.com for more info.