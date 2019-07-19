Shoreline cleanup from Balmy Beach to Kew Gardens set for Saturday

Volunteers who want to help with a shoreline cleanup this Saturday, July 20, are asked to meet at 11 a.m. at the Balmy Beach Club.

There’s a shoreline cleanup of the area from the Balmy Beach Club to Kew Gardens planned for this Saturday, July 20.

Cleanup leader Sidney Leeder will be meeting up with anyone who wants to volunteer at 11 a.m. at the Balmy Beach Club, 360 Lake Front, at the foot of Beech Avenue.

Leeder said that the purpose of the event is to “create awareness around the trash we produce, protect our wildlife, and to give back to the beautiful neighbourhood we’re fortunate to call home.”

Since 2010, there have been 10 cleanups in this area and 146 kilograms of waste removed from the shoreline according to shorelinecleanup.ca.

Participants in this Saturday’s cleanup are advised to bring gloves and to travel light.

Volunteers under 19 years of age will need a parent or guardian’s signature to take part, and can either bring a signed waiver or have a parent or guardian present to sign for them.

For more information, please visit the cleanup page’s website atwww.shorelinecleanup.ca/cleanups/ykm03 or contact Leeder by email at sidleeder@gmail.com