Old Man Flanagan’s Ghost performs Sunday afternoon at Music In The Park at Kew Gardens

Old Man Flanagan's Ghost will be performing this afternoon (Sunday, July 21) at Kew Gardens as part of the Beach Village BIA's Music In The Park series. Photo by Lynne Fox.

Old Man Flanagan’s Ghost performs Sunday, July 21, afternoon in Kew Gardens as part of this summer’s Music In The Park series presented by the Beach Village BIA.

Today’s concert takes place at the bandshell in Kew Gardens Park, 2075 Queen St. E., from 2 to 4 p.m.

Here is the full Music In The Park schedule for the rest of this summer:

July 21 – Old Man Flanagan’s Ghost;

Aug. 4 – Toronto All Stars Steel Orchestra;

Aug. 11 – The Arsenals;

Aug. 18 – Whiskey Jack;

Aug. 25 – David Leask.

The Beach Village BIA is made up of more than 300 shops, restaurants and services along Queen Street East between Neville Park Boulevard to Lockwood Road.

For more information on Music In The Park, please visit the BIA at www.thebeachvillage.com