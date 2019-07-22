Monday night vigil at Alexander the Great Parkette will mark one-year anniversary of Danforth Shooting

A sunset vigil is set for tonight (July 22) at Alexander The Great Parkette to mark the one-year anniversary of the Danforth Shooting.

The Danforth community will come together on the night of Monday, July 22, to mark the one-year anniversary of the Danforth Shooting.

The shooting in Greektown on Danforth Avenue on July 22, 2018, that took the lives of Malvern Collegiate grad Reese Fallon, 18, and Julianna Kozis, 10, of Markham. Thirteen other people were wounded in the shooting.

A community sunset vigil is planned for the Alexander the Great Parkette, at the northeast corner of Logan and Danforth avenues, tonight (July 22) starting at 8:51 p.m.

Those attending Monday night’s vigil are asked to bring candles to light.

As part of the vigil on Monday night, the St. Barnabas church bells will ring, and then there will be a moment of silence.

City of Toronto staff will also be at Monday’s vigil to assist those who may require emotional support.