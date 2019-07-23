South Riverdale Community Health Centre offers free Diabetes Eye Screening Program

A free Diabetes Eye Screening Program is now being offered at the South Riverdale Community Health Centre. Photo: Submitted.

The South Riverdale Community Health Centre at 955 Queen St. E. is offering the Diabetes Eye Screening Program to help people with diabetes have their eyes screened for free.

“Many of them (people) are unaware of the progressive and silent disease which could potentially destroy their vision and even result in blindness,” said Hamid Moghimi, a practical nurse at the centre.

Currently, diabetes is the number one cause of preventable blindness in Canada.

Moghimi said that the program shortens months-long wait times to provide people with the opportunity to have advanced retinal screening.

The Diabetes Eye Screening Program squashes expenses of the scan and is free for patients with or without OHIP.

For more information on the program, visit https://www.srchc.ca