Beach Village BIA’s Movie Nights In The Park to screen Beetlejuice at Kew Gardens tonight

The Beach Village’s BIA’s Movie Nights In The Park takes place this Wednesday, July 24, with a screening of Beetlejuice.

The film will be shown at Kew Gardens (2075 Queen St. E.) starting at dusk, approximately 9 p.m.

The free outdoor summer movies are presented by the Beach Village BIA, which is made up of more than 300 shops, restaurants and services along Queen Street East between Neville Park Boulevard to Lockwood Road.

Movies in the park will be played on large projector screens beginning at dusk each Wednesday evening at Kew Gardens.

Here’s the full schedule of movies for this summer:

July 24 – Beetlejuice;

July 31 – Spiderman into the Spiderverse;

Aug. 7 – The Sandlot;

Aug. 14 – Pitch Perfect 3;

Aug. 21 – First Man;

Aug. 28 – Crazy Rich Asians.

For more information, please visit the BIA at www.thebeachvillage.com