Man, 31, stabbed on Danforth Avenue near Victoria Park

A 31-year-old man suffered non life-threatening injuries after a stabbing and attempted robbery on Danforth Avenue just west of Victoria Park Avenue on the night of Tuesday, July 23.

Police were called to the area at approximately 9 p.m. and found the victim, who had been stabbed and pepper sprayed. He was taken to hospital to be treated for his injuries.

Police said the victim was approached by an unknown man who demanded money, but it is not known if anything was actually stolen.

The incident is still under investigation and the description of the suspect is limited at this time. The suspect is described only as wearing a track suit, and was last seen fleeing eastbound on Danforth.

Anyone with information on this incident is asked to call police in 55 Division at 416-808-5500, or anonymously at Crime Stoppers at 416-222-8477 or online at https://www.222tips.com