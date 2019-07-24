Man, 31, stabbed on Danforth Avenue near Victoria Park

A 31-year-old man suffered non life-threatening injuries after a stabbing and attempted robbery on Danforth Avenue just west of Victoria Park Avenue on the night of Tuesday, July 23.
Police were called to the area at approximately 9 p.m. and found the victim, who had been stabbed and pepper sprayed. He was taken to hospital to be treated for his injuries.
Police said the victim was approached by an unknown man who demanded money, but it is not known if anything was actually stolen.
The incident is still under investigation and the description of the suspect is limited at this time. The suspect is described only as wearing a track suit, and was last seen fleeing eastbound on Danforth.
Anyone with information on this incident is asked to call police in 55 Division at 416-808-5500, or anonymously at Crime Stoppers at 416-222-8477 or online at https://www.222tips.com
Did you enjoy this article? If so, you may consider becoming a Voluntary Subscriber to the Beach Metro Community News and help us continue providing the community with more local content such as this. For over 40 years, our staff have worked hard to be the eyes and ears in your community, inform you of upcoming events, and let you know what and who’s making a difference. We cover the big stories as well as the little things that often matter the most. CLICK HERE to support Beach Metro News.