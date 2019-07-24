Michelle Rumball to perform at The Danny Loves Music Series Wednesday night at East Lynn Park

Michelle Rumball performs this evening (July 24) as part of The Danny Loves Music Series at East Lynn Park.

The event goes from 6 to 9 p.m. at the park, which is located at 1949 Danforth Ave.

Rumball, who is proudly from Scarborough, has been a musician for as long as she can remember. Her powerful voice first emerged as the voice of the legendary Canadian acoustic rock band Grievous Angels. After two records and five years, a Juno nomination and countless gigs in coffee houses, clubs, concert and legion halls, bars and festivals across the country, she is now performing on her own and singing her own songs.

Along with the musical performance by Rumball, The Danny Loves Music will also feature local food, business vendors, and a beer and cider garden (provided by Side Launch Brewing Company and Pommies Cider Co.).

Local residents are invited to come out and meet their neighbours every Wednesday night during July at the event.

The full schedule for the rest of July’s The Danny Loves Music Series is as follows:

July 24 – Michelle Rumball;

July 31 – The East of the River Show.

Please note that the July 31 show starts at 5 p.m.

For more information, please visit https://thedanny.ca/the-danny-loves-music-series