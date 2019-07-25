Beaches International Jazz Festival’s Streetfest set to close Queen Street East from Woodbine to Beech

The Beaches International Jazz Festival's Streetfest takes place this Thursday, Friday, and Saturday nights.

The 31st annual Beaches International Jazz Festival’s always popular Streetfest will take to Queen Street East in the Beach this Thursday, Friday and Saturday nights.

Arguably the jazz festival’s most popular event, the Queen Street East Streetfest takes place Thursday, July 25 through to Saturday, July 27 in the Beach.

From Woodbine to Beech avenues, Queen Street East will be closed to traffic and more than 40 locations will be hosting bands and performers each evening from 6 to 11 p.m.

More than 45 bands will be taking part and performance times are staggered to maximize listening pleasure for the thousands of visitors who flock to the street each evening.

Bands slated to perform at Streetfest include Samba Squad (at the southeast corner of Queen and Woodbine); Blackboard Blues Band (in the northwest driveway of Toronto Fire Station 227 on Queen just east of Woodbine); Clint Ryan and The Burgess Brothers; Paul James Band; Old Man Flanagan’s Ghost; Megacity Swing Band; The Chicago Project; The Metro Big Band; and the Toronto All-Star Big Band.

Also, the Balmy Beach Club, 360 Lake Front, at the foot of Beech Avenue, will be welcoming the Arsenals in performance on Thursday and Saturday nights.

A complete listing of all of the bands taking part in Streetfest and the exact locations on where they are performing can be found at www.beachesjazz.com/events/streetfest-july-25-27

Road closures, TTC route changes on nights of July 25, 26, 27

Area residents are reminded that there will be a number of road closures and changes to TTC routes on July 25, 26 and 27 due to the Streetfest.

According to Toronto police, Queen Street East will be completely closed from Woodbine to Beech avenues from 6 p.m. to midnight all three days of Streetfest.

TTC streetcars will be diverting around Queen Street East in the Beach, heading only as far east as the Woodbine Loop before turning back westbound from 5:30 to 11:59 p.m. on Streetfest nights.

There will be modified bus services provided on the Main Street and Woodbine Avenue routes during the hours Queen Street East is closed.

The 64 Main bus’s route will be altered so that it crosses Queen at Wineva and travels all the way south to Alfresco Lawn where it will head west to Lee Avenue. The bus will then travel north on Lee up to Williamson Road and then rejoin its regular route heading north on Southwood.

The 143 Downtown/Beach Express will travel on north on Woodbine at Queen, then east along Kingston Road, then south on Southwood (following the route of the 64 Main at that point). Once back at Kingston Road, the 143 Downtown/Beach Express will then head east to Victoria Park Avenue.

For more info on the TTC route changes, visit https://www.ttc.ca

Area residents will be able to access their homes during the Queen Street closure, police said, but are being warned that they will experience traffic delays. Residents should note that during the Queen Street closure, Kippendavie, Hambley, Hartford and Herbert avenues will be changed to two-way streets.

Jazz Festival performances at Woodbine Park

The final weekend of the Beaches International Jazz Festival also performances at Woodbine Park on Friday, July 26, Saturday, July 27 and Sunday, July 28.

There will be both Main Stage and a Big Band Stage in Woodbine Park this weekend.

On the Main Stage on July 26 from 5 p.m. through to midnight will be the Groovin’ in the Park Showcase. It will feature DJ Yogi (United Soul, Solid Garage); DJ Quesquecest (No Wahala DJs, Nu Funk and NYC); Farsbsie Funk (Make It Funky Collective); RiTMO COLLECTIVE and more.

The July 27 lineup on the Main Stage starts at 1 p.m. with Discovery Through the Arts.; Sam Polley and The Old Tomorrows at 2 p.m.; Kayla Diamond at 3:30 p.m.; Pepper at 5 p.m.; Lazo at 6:30 p.m.; and Legends of Motown at 8:30 p.m.

Wrapping up the Main Stage performances on July 28 are Meg Parnell at noon; The Rhythm Express featuring the Mighty Mystics at 1:30 p.m.; Ryan Langdon at 3:30 p.m.; Miss Emily at 5 p.m. and Larnell Lewis at 6:30 p.m.

The Big Band Stage will see The Advocats Big Band perform from 3 to 6 p.m. on July 26.

On July 27, the Big Band Stage features Swing Toronto (with free dance lessons and demo) from noon to 12:30 p.m. Next up will be The Ted Blackbourn Big Band Project at 12:30 p.m.; followed by Swing Shift Big Band at 3 p.m.; and The Wintergarten Orchestra at 5:45 p.m.

On July 28 on the Big Band Stage will be Swing Toronto from noon to 12:30 p.m.; The Jeremy Stahl Big Band at 12:30 p.m. and The Jazz Mechanics at 3:15 p.m.

For more information, complete schedules and most up to date list of performers, please visit www.beachesjazz.com