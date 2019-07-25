Police in 55 Division seek public’s help locating family members of deceased man Harold Dawes

Police are looking for any information on family members of Harold Dawes, 77, who died in March of 2018 at his residence on Queen Street East.

Toronto police are asking for the public’s help in locating next of kin for a 77-year-old-man who died in March of 2018.

Harold Dawes, 77, passed away at his residence at 650 Queen St. E., Apt. 311 (between Broadview Avenue and the Don Valley Parkway) on March 17, 2018.

After exhaustive efforts, police have not been able to locate any of Dawes’ next of kin to inform them of his passing.

Police are seeking any information regarding his family.

Anyone with information is asked to contact 55 Division police at 416-808-5500, or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 416-222-8477 or online at https:www.222tips.com