Historian Domagala hosts the History and People of Kingston Road Walk on Saturday, July 27

Local historian and Beach Metro News columnist Gene Domagala hosts a Heritage Walk in the Kingston Road Village area on Saturday, July 27, that will be dedicated to the late Ted Randall.

Randall owned Randall’s Stationery on Kingston Road for decades, and was fixture in the neighbourhood.

Those wishing to take part in The History and People of Kingston Road Walk are asked to meet at the southwest corner of Kingston Road and Victoria Park Avenue at 1 p.m. on July 27.

Along with paying tribute to Ted Randall, the wall will also highlight points of interest along Kingston Road.

For more on Ted Randall, who died in May at the age of 88, please see this story: https://www.beachmetro.com/2019/06/11/obituary-beach-icon-ted-randall-remembered/

Domagala will also be hosting a number of other Heritage Walks in August and September.

On Saturday, Aug. 10, he hosts the Queen Street East and The Beach Walk.

Participants are asked to meet at 1 p.m. at Kippendavie Avenue and Queen Street East. The walk will include the Kew Beach Firehall, the old Woodbine Race Track, Corpus Christie Church and Kew Beach School.

On Saturday, Aug. 24, Domagala hosts The Ashbridge Estate Walk.

This walk begins at 1 p.m. and participants are asked to meet at Woodfield Road and Queen Street East.

The walk will feature highlights of the Ashbridge Estate, one of the oldest residences in the Beach; a hidden church that was built by the Ashbridges; the Maple Leaf Cottage, inspiration for Canada’ first national anthem – The Maple Leaf Forever; and Small’s Pond.

On Saturday, Sept. 28, Domagala hosts the St. John’s Norway Walk.

Participants are asked to meet at the northwest corner of Kingston Road and Woodbine Avenue.

The walk will visit St. John’s Norway Church and Cemetery and honour the pioneers of East Toronto.