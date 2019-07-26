Jazz It Up In Kew features performances this Saturday and Sunday afternoons

The Paul James Band performs Saturday, July 27, afternoon in Kew Gardens as part of the Jazz It Up In Kew concerts being presented this weekend by the Beach Village BIA.

Jazz It Up In Kew, presented by the Beach Village BIA, takes place this Saturday and Sunday (July 27 and 28) afternoons.

The free music presentations set for Kew Gardens, 2075 Queen St. E., will take place between noon and 5 p.m. on both Saturday and Sunday. Jazz It Up In Kew is sponsored in part by the Toronto Beach Rotary Club.

Saturday’s performances should serve as an excellent prelude to the Beaches International Jazz Festival’s Streetfest which will be happening along Queen Street East in the Beach from 7 to 11 p.m. on July 27. For more on Streetfest and the Jazz Festival’s scheduled performances at Woodbine Park this weekend, please see: https://www.beachmetro.com/2019/07/25/beaches-international-jazz-festivals-streetfest-set-to-close-queen-street-east-from-woodbine-to-beech/

Scheduled performers for Jazz It Up In Kew on Saturday afternoon are Big Smoke Brass, from noon to 1:45 p.m., and the Paul James Band, from 3:15 to 5 p.m.

Performing on Sunday afternoon will be the BackTrack Band, from noon to 1:45 p.m., and Joe Bowden and the Sextet, from 3:15 to 5 p.m.

The inaugural Jazz It Up in Kew concerts took place last year, and the event was well-received by local residents and music fans, according to the Beach Village BIA.

“Jazz It Up In Kew aims to support local businesses and artists by offering a peaceful summer backdrop in which locals and visitors can spend time with family and loved ones in the park and, of course, enjoy top class jazz music,” according to a Beach Village BIA press release.

The Beach Village BIA is made up of more than 300 shops, restaurants and services along Queen Street East between Neville Park Boulevard to Lockwood Road.

For more info on Jazz It Up In Kew, and other Beach Village BIA summer programs including both movies and music in Kew Gardens, please visit https://www.thebeachvillage.com