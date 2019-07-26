Man, 27, stabbed near Hammersmith and Queen as jazz festival’s first night of Streetfest was coming to a close

Police are investigating after a 27-year-old man was stabbed on Queen Street East near Hammersmith Avenue on the night of July 25.

A 27-year-old man suffered serious but not life-threatening injuries after being stabbed just as the first night of the Beaches International Jazz Festival’s Streetfest was wrapping up on Queen Street East on Thursday night.

The stabbing took place at approximately 11 p.m. on July 25 near Queen Street East and Hammersmith Avenue.

The victim was stabbed multiple times in the stomach, according to reports.

There were police, ambulance and firefighters already in the area as the Streetfest draws huge crowds to Queen Street East in the Beach which was closed to traffic at the time as bands performed along the street until 11 p.m.

The victim was able to alert firefighters that he had been stabbed. The man was later to taken to hospital for treatment.

The suspect is described as a white male, in his early 20s, who is about five-feet, eight-inches tall.

The suspect was wearing a black shirt, blue jeans and black shoes.

Last summer, Toronto police spoke with Beach Metro News concerning incidents in which large numbers of young people would gather at Hammersmith and Queen in the closing moments of the Streetfest and stay in the area until late in the night. At that time, police said they would have extra officers in that area to deal with any issues resulting from these gathering.

“Unfortunately, our experience has been that many of these young people display disruptive behaviour to neighbouring residents and property,” a police spokesperson told Beach Metro News last summer. To see that story, go to https://www.beachmetro.com/2018/07/16/police-will-be-stationed-in-queen-st-east-and-hammersmith-avenue-area-during-jazz-fest/

Anyone with information is asked to contact Toronto police’s 55 Division at 416-808-5500, or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 416-222-8477 or online at https://www.222tips.com