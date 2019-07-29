Friends of Glen Stewart Ravine organizing number of events in August including burdock removal

The Friends of Glen Stewart Ravine have a number of events planned for the area in August including a Forest Bathing walk on Aug. 14.

The Friends of Glen Stewart Ravine will be organizing a number of community events this August.

On Thursday, Aug. 1, there will be a joint event with the City of Toronto to remove the invasive plant species burdock in Glen Stewart Park, under the pedestrian bridge between Pine Glen Road and Williamson Road.

The removal will take place from 10 a.m. to noon, and all equipment will be provided.

Everyone is welcome to attend, and participants are reminded to wear long pants and close-toed shoes, and to bring drinking water.

For more information on the burdock removal event, please visit https://www.facebook.com/events/375004513150226/

On Thursday, Aug. 8, there will be a guided walk of the former golf course north of Queen Street East.

The walk will be guided by Joanne Doucette, a master naturalist and co-author of Toronto’s Lost Golf Courses. The walk will start at 10 a.m. at the Beaches Library at 2161 Queen St. E, and end at 12:30 p.m. on Kingston Road near Main Street.

The event is free, and no registration is required. All are welcome. Service animals are permitted, but no pets please.

For more info see the event page at https://www.facebook.com/events/311202469793471/.

On Wednesday, Aug. 14, a Forest Bathing walk will be held for parents with babies in carriers exclusively. This is the first of a series of Forest Bathing walks lead by Dr. Kari Kough, and hosted by Kingston Road United Church and the Friends of Glen Stewart Ravine.

Forest Bathing comes from the idea that trees emit chemicals that protect them from infection, and that humans may reap the benefits of these phytoncides by breathing fresh air near the trees.

The walks aim to improve emotional and physical wellbeing by taking in the sights, sounds, and tactile aspects of the forest.

Dr. Kough will join Suzie Rehab as a guest leader of the Wonder Walks group. Please preregister for this event. Details about the event will be released shortly on The Friends of Glen Stewart Ravine Facebook page.