Variety Village in Scarborough receives $4.5 million in provincial funding for facility repairs, programming

Variety Village in Scarborough celebrated $4.5 million in provincial funding during a press conference on Monday, July 29, morning. Photo: Submitted.

Variety Village in Scarborough celebrated the announcement of $4.5 million in funding from the provincial government during a press conference Monday, July 29, morning.

Lisa McLeod, Ontario Minister of Tourism, Culture and Sport, was at the Danforth Avenue facility to announce the funding which will go towards facility repairs, as well as recreational and competitive adaptive sport programs.

“Our government believes every person deserves the opportunity to enjoy sport at all levels and all abilities,” said McLeod in a news release.

“Variety Village does important work promoting inclusion and accessibility in sport and recreation, which is why we’re proud to provide them support to continue delivering physical activity and sport programs.”

The announced funding will include $2.5 million for facility repairs in 2019-20 at Variety Village.

Another $2 million will be provided over the next two years to provide recreational and competitive adaptive sports programs such as aquatics and introducing children with disabilities to parasports.

“The children and families that are served by Variety’s programming are very grateful for this historic investment of funding,” said Variety Village’s CEO and President, Karen Stintz.

“For over 70 years, Variety Village has been breaking down barriers for children with a disability and their families,” she said in a news release. “This announcement is significant because it will mean the sustainability of the facility for the next 20 years. This is a government that understands the importance of investing in families and delivered on that commitment.”

Variety Village opened its first facility in Toronto in 1949, and has been providing inclusive family fitness, sports and life skills for people of all abilities since then.

Variety Village’s present facility on Danforth Avenue, just east of Birchmount Road, was opened in 1981.