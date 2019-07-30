Spiderman Into The Spiderverse to be screened Wednesday in Kew Gardens as part of Movie Nights In The Park series.

The Beach Village BIA will be screening Spiderman Into The Spiderverse on Wednesday, July 31, night at Kew Gardens.

Spiderman Into The Spiderverse will be screened on Wednesday, July 31, night at Kew Gardens as part of the Beach Village’s BIA’s summer Movie Nights In The Park.

The film will be shown at Kew Gardens (2075 Queen St. E.) starting at dusk, approximately 9 p.m.

The free outdoor summer movies are presented by the Beach Village BIA, which is made up of more than 300 shops, restaurants and services along Queen Street East between Neville Park Boulevard to Lockwood Road.

Movies in the park will be played on large projector screens beginning at dusk each Wednesday evening at Kew Gardens.

Here’s the schedule of remaining to be shown movies this summer:

July 31 – Spiderman Into The Spiderverse;

Aug. 7 – The Sandlot;

Aug. 14 – Pitch Perfect 3;

Aug. 21 – First Man;

Aug. 28 – Crazy Rich Asians.

For more information on summer Movie Nights In The Park, please visit the Beach Village BIA at www.thebeachvillage.com