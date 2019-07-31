East of the River Show at East Lynne Park tonight wraps up The Danny Loves Music Series

The East of the River Show goes Wednesday, July 31, at East Lynn Park as part of The Danny Loves Music Series.

The East of the River Show wraps up The Danny Loves Music Series on Wednesday, July 31, at East Lynn Park.

The series was presented throughout the month of July by the Danforth Mosaic BIA.

The East of the River Show starts at 5 p.m. this Wednesday at East Lynn Park, 1949 Danforth Ave.

Performing in the East of the River Show will be the Stephen Stanley Band, Julian Taylor, Sarah Fazackerley, The Real Shade and Tommy Hawk and The Outlaw Surfers.

Along with the show, The Danny Loves Music will also feature local food, business vendors, and a beer and cider garden (provided by Side Launch Brewing Company and Pommies Cider Co.).

Local residents are invited to come out and meet their neighbours at the event.

For more information, please visit https://thedanny.ca/the-danny-loves-music-series