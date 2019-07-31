Man, 19, arrested in connection with stabbing of man on Queen Street East in the Beach

Toronto police have arrested a 19-year-old man in connection with a stabbing at Queen Street East and Hammersmith Avenue last week.

A 19-year-old man is facing attempted murder charges in connection with the stabbing of a man last Thursday, July 25, as the first night of the Beaches International Jazz Festival’s Streetfest was coming to a close on Queen Street East.

Police announced on Wednesday, July 31, that Michael Jobe, 19, of Toronto has been arrested and charged with attempted murder, possession of a weapon, and four counts of possession of a prohibited weapon.

The charges stem from an incident at approximately 10:50 p.m. on July 25 at Queen Street East and Hammersmith Avenue.

According to police, a 27-year-old was stabbed in the incident.

The man suffered serious but not life-threatening injuries as a result of the attack.

