Man, 19, arrested in connection with stabbing of man on Queen Street East in the Beach

A 19-year-old man is facing attempted murder charges in connection with the stabbing of a man last Thursday, July 25, as the first night of the Beaches International Jazz Festival’s Streetfest was coming to a close on Queen Street East.
Police announced on Wednesday, July 31, that Michael Jobe, 19, of Toronto has been arrested and charged with attempted murder, possession of a weapon, and four counts of possession of a prohibited weapon.
The charges stem from an incident at approximately 10:50 p.m. on July 25 at Queen Street East and Hammersmith Avenue.
According to police, a 27-year-old was stabbed in the incident.
The man suffered serious but not life-threatening injuries as a result of the attack.
For more on the stabbing, please see Beach Metro News’ earlier story at: https://www.beachmetro.com/2019/07/30/man-stabbed-on-queen-near-hammersmith-lucky-to-be-alive-now-recovering-at-home/
Did you enjoy this article? If so, you may consider becoming a Voluntary Subscriber to the Beach Metro Community News and help us continue providing the community with more local content such as this. For over 40 years, our staff have worked hard to be the eyes and ears in your community, inform you of upcoming events, and let you know what and who’s making a difference. We cover the big stories as well as the little things that often matter the most. CLICK HERE to support Beach Metro News.