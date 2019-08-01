Toronto Food Truck Festival set for August long weekend in Woodbine Park

Woodbine Park hosts the Toronto Food Truck Festival on this upcoming August long weekend.

The festival runs from Friday, Aug. 2 through to the Simcoe Day holiday Monday, Aug. 5.

Admission is free to the festival, which will feature numerous food trucks offering a variety of fare including vegetarian, vegan, halal and gluten-free options.

Festival hours are 5 p.m. to 10 p.m. on Aug. 2; noon to 10 p.m. on Aug. 3; noon to 8 p.m. on Aug. 4; and noon to 8 p.m. on Aug. 5.

Also, there is a full slate of entertainment scheduled for all four days of the festival.

Performing on Friday, Aug. 2 will be Alessia Cole at 5 p.m.; DJ Leo at 7 p.m.; We Ain’t Pretty at 7:30 p.m. and DJ Leo again starting at 9:30 p.m.

Performances set for Aug. 3 are DJ Spin at noon; Jade Hilton at 2:30 p.m.; the Cara Lea Band at 5 p.m.; DJ Doctor at 7 p.m. and Stacey Renee at 7:30 p.m.

On Aug. 4, DJ Mic D opens up the music at noon followed at 2:30 p.m. by the Cara Lea Band. Noble Rouge performs at 5 p.m.

On Aug. 5, DJ Leo starts the music at noon. Jade Hilton performs at 2:30 p.m.; and Stacey Renee performs at 5 p.m.

Woodbine Park is located at 1695 Queen St. E.

For more information on the Toronto Food Truck Festival, please visit www.canadianfoodtruckfestivals.com/toronto