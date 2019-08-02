Active Seniors Day slated for Kew Gardens

An Active Seniors Day event hosted by Community Centre 55 and the Beaches Recreation Centre is set for Thursday, Aug. 8, in Kew Gardens.

The event goes from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. and will feature a summer day of fun with activities such as games, fitness sessions, lunch, line dancing and bingo.

Cost is $2 and includes lunch.

There will also be a gardening workshop for an extra fee.

For more information, please call Jade from Community Centre 55 at 416-691-1113 or send an email to jade@centre55.com