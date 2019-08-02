Theatre students to lead tour of Greenwood area

Trinity Theatre's Leadership Lab students will lead a tour of the Greenwood area on Wednesday, Aug. 7. Those wishing to take part are asked to register by Aug. 5. Photo: Submitted.

By AMANDA GIBB

Trinity Theatre will be hosting a tour of the Greenwood area conducted by students on Wednesday, Aug. 7.

As part of Trinity Theatre’s summer Leadership Lab program, students will lead the tour with a team of 30 community members and local politicians, and will conclude the walk with a presentation.

The tour will begin at 10 a.m. at Greenwood Secondary School at 800 Greenwood Ave. Students will be highlighting various heritage sites on their walk as well as local opportunities for youth involvement.

Stops on the walk include the Allenby Theatre that was turned into a Tim Hortons and Circle K on Greenwood and Danforth avenues.

Some of the other sites include Lucsculpture School and Studios at 663 Greenwood Ave., and the Toronto Fire Station 323 at 153 Chatham Ave.

The walking tour will conclude at 1 p.m. at Woodgreen Community Services in the new Youth Wellness Hub at 815 Danforth Ave.

There will be an hour break before the presentation begins at 2 p.m. Toronto-Danforth MP Julie Dabrusin will be present to say a few words at 3 p.m. Refreshments will be provided at the forum.

Community members are invited to attend the forum, but space is limited.

For the complete itinerary of the walk and contact information, visit https://travefy.com/trip/6yw9rqtw96ywqz2ax68xxmfkxlsy5qa

Please register by Aug. 5.