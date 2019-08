This view of the Beaches Branch Library shows the west side wall. It was taken by an unknown photographer. The inset photo shows the same view today.

By DAVID VAN DYKE

This photo depicting the facade of the Beaches Library was taken in 1977. I imagine the photographer wanted to capture what was growing on the west side of the building.

Little did she know how much more change was to come.

