Dusk Dances set to launch week of performances at Withrow Park starting Sunday, Aug. 4

Dusk Dances return to Withrow Park this August, with a week’s worth of performances set to begin on Sunday, Aug. 4.

Performances will continue at the park, 725 Logan Ave. just south of Danforth Avenue, through until Sunday, Aug. 11.

As the name implies, most of the Dusk Dances performances take place in the evening at the park starting at 7 p.m. However, there will also be an Aug. 11 afternoon matinee performance starting at 2 p.m.

Scheduled dance performances for this year are Fall, choreographed by Hanna Kiel; Space Within Us, choreography and performance by Yuichiro Inoue, Pulga Muchochoma and Naishi Wang; Imprint, choreographed by Meredith Thompson; Follow Me, choreographed by Emily Law and Ashley Perez; Moving Parts, choreographed by Denise Fujiwara.

Follow Me is presented by the Mix Mix Dance Collective, and Moving Parts is presented by Fujiwara Dance Inventions.

Host for Dusk Dances in Withrow Park will be Madame Beaucoup (aka Lisa Anne Ross).

Each performance from Aug.4 to 11 begins at 7 p.m. with a Square Dance Workshop with live music for those interested in learning. The dance performances start at 7:30 p.m.

As mentioned, on Sunday, Aug. 11, there will also be a 2 p.m. matinee as well as the final evening show.

Providing the music at Dusk Dances this year will be Milty’s Thirsty Jug Benders on Aug. 4 and 11; Hop High Lowdowners on Aug. 7, 8 and 10; and Square Peg Stringband on Aug. 5, 6 and 9.

For more information on Dusk Dances, which is in its 25th year, and the performances at Withrow Park, please visit www.duskdances.ca/en/season2019_Withrow.php