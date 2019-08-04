Music In The Park at Kew Gardens features performance by Toronto All Stars Steel Orchestra

The Toronto All Stars Steel Orchestra performs Sunday, Aug. 4, afternoon in Kew Gardens as part of the Beach Village BIA's Music In The Park series.

Kew Gardens is located at 2075 Queen St. E. and the concert takes place from 2 to 4 p.m.

The summer Music In The Park series is presented by the Beach Village BIA which is made up of more than 300 shops, restaurants and services along Queen Street East between Neville Park Boulevard to Lockwood Road.

Here is the full Music In The Park schedule for the rest of this summer:

Aug. 4 – Toronto All Stars Steel Orchestra;

Aug. 11 – The Arsenals;

Aug. 18 – Whiskey Jack;

Aug. 25 – David Leask.

For more information on Music In The Park, please visit the BIA at www.thebeachvillage.com