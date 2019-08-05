Taste of Bangladesh Street Festival set for Monday, Aug 5, on Danforth Avenue west of Victoria Park

The Taste of Bangladesh Street Festival takes place on Danforth Avenue between Victoria Park and Sibley avenues on Monday, Aug. 5.

The Taste of Bangladesh Street Festival is set to hit the street on Monday, Aug. 5.

The festival will close Danforth Avenue (between Victoria Park and Sibley avenues) on Monday from noon until 11 p.m.

There will be traditional foods, live music, performances, games and activities such as Kabadi Hadu-du to celebrate Bangladeshi culture at the festival.

Taste of Bangladesh is hosted by The Bangladeshi Canadian Community Services.