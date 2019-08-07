The Sandlot to be screened tonight at Kew Gardens as part of Movie Nights In The Park

The Sandlot screens tonight (Wednesday, Aug. 7) at Kew Gardens as part of the Beach Village BIA's summer Movie Nights In The Park.

The film is slated to start at dusk, approximately 9 p.m.

The free outdoor summer movies are presented by the Beach Village BIA, which is made up of more than 300 shops, restaurants and services along Queen Street East between Neville Park Boulevard to Lockwood Road.

Movies in the park will be played on large projector screens beginning at dusk each Wednesday evening at Kew Gardens, 2075 Queen St. E.

Here’s the schedule of remaining to be shown movies this summer:

Aug. 7 – The Sandlot;

Aug. 14 – Pitch Perfect 3;

Aug. 21 – First Man;

Aug. 28 – Crazy Rich Asians.

For more information on summer Movie Nights In The Park, please visit the Beach Village BIA at www.thebeachvillage.com