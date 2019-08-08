Taste of the Danforth celebrates its 26th year this Friday through Sunday

Souvlaki will not be the only item on the menu, but it will be one of the most popular ones, at this year's Taste of the Danforth which takes place Aug. 9 to 11 on Danforth Avenue between Broadview and Jones avenues.

Canada’s Largest Street Festival – Taste of the Danforth, is back for its 26th year this weekend.

One of Toronto’s most popular festivals, this year’s Taste of the Danforth festivities will run from the night of Friday, Aug. 9 through to Sunday, Aug. 11.

In the festival’s first year, approximately 5,000 people attended what was a celebration of Greek food and culture along Danforth Avenue’s Greektown.

Taste of the Danforth has since grown to draw approximately 1.64 million attendees each year who come from all over the world to take in music, art, sports and food.

Over the past 25 years, Taste of the Danforth has raised millions of dollars for numerous charities including the Michael Garron Hospital, Riverdale Share, a youth scholarship at Toronto police’s 55 Division and many more.

While it started out as a Greek festival, Taste of the Danforth has grown and evolved to become a celebration of Toronto’s inclusive and multicultural community.

The festival officially kicks off on Friday from 6 p.m. to 11 p.m.; and continues on Saturday from noon to 11 p.m.; and on Sunday from noon to 10 p.m.

Danforth Avenue will be closed from Broadview to Jones avenues starting at 10 a.m. on Friday, Aug. 9, and continuing through to 3 a.m. on Monday, Aug. 13, for Taste of the Danforth activities.

For more information, please visit www.tasteofthedanforth.com