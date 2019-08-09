Busy Saturday set for Woodbine Park as Paws In The Park and Electric Island slated

This Saturday is going to be a busy day at Woodbine Park with two major events slated.
The Toronto Humane Society’s Paws In The Park event is slated to take place at Woodbine Park on Saturday, Aug. 10, from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.
The event will take place in the area in front of the main stage in Woodbine Park.
Paws In The Park brings together animal lovers from across the province to celebrate their four-legged friends and to help raise funds for the Toronto Humane Society.
Pet adoptions will be offered at the event along with dog training sessions, a walk around the park and an opportunity to meet with vets from the Toronto Humane Society.
Paws In The Park also features fun for people including a marketplace and beer garden, scavenger hunt and silent auctions.
There’s also a dog yoga session slated for noon in which dogs and their owners are invited to stretch out together.
For more information on Paws In The Park, please visit www.torontohumanesociety.com
Also slated for Saturday, Aug. 10, at Woodbine Park is the Electric Island dance music celebration.
That event had been slated to run from 2 to 10 p.m., but it appears the start time has been pushed back slightly to accommodate the wrap up of Paws In The Park.
According to the City of Toronto, an agreement is in place between Electric Island organizers and Paws In The Park organizers to smoothly transition between the two events on Saturday afternoon.
For more info on Electric Island, please see our earlier story at https://www.beachmetro.com/2019/08/09/electric-island-returns-to-woodbine-park-for-dance-music-celebration-on-saturday-aug-10/
