Electric Island returns to Woodbine Park for dance music celebration on Saturday, Aug. 10

For the second time this summer, Electric Island has moved its celebration of dance music to Woodbine Park on Saturday, Aug. 10.

Toronto’s Electric Island dance music celebration will be back at Woodbine Park this Saturday due to continued flooding concerns on the Toronto islands.

Electric Island takes place Saturday, Aug. 10, from 2 to 10 p.m. and will feature DJ’s such as Hot Since 82, George FitzGerald, Dusky and more.

Originally scheduled to take place at Hanlan’s Point over a series of four events, this is the second Electric Island that has been shifted to Woodbine Park (1695 Queen St. E.) due to flooding on the Toronto islands this summer.

The June 22 version of Electric Island was also held at Woodbine Park, and the event was considered a success by organizers.

“The vibes were high at the June 22 edition this past weekend, as Toronto finally danced in the sunshine with smiling faces all around,” the Electric Island website read.

The Aug. 10 musical lineup includes DJ Seinfeld, Guti, Nitin, Lee Foss, Jackie Spade, Andy Cue, Sean Roman and Butrous.

Electric Island is scheduled to wrap up its 2019 season with a two-day festival on Aug. 31 and Sept. 1 with a finale still planned to take place at Hanlan’s Point.

For more information on Electric Island’s Aug. 10 event at Woodbine Park, please visit http://electricisland.to/