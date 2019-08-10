Heritage Walk featuring Queen Street East and the Beach to be led by historian Gene Domagala

Corpus Christie Church on Queen Street East will be among the sites visited during a Heritage Walk this afternoon (Saturday, Aug. 10) in the Beach. The walk is led by local historian and Beach Metro News columnist Gene Domagala.

Those interested in learning more about the history of the Beach and Queen Street East are invited to take part in a Heritage Walk slated for the afternoon of Saturday, Aug. 10.

Local historian and Beach Metro News columnist Gene Domagala will host the walk.

Those wishing to take part in the Queen Street East To Kingston Road Walk are asked to meet at 1 p.m. at the southwest corner of Kippendavie Avenue and Queen Street East.

Areas and buildings to be visited during the walk will include the Kew Beach Firehall, the old Woodbine Race Track, Corpus Christie Church and Kew Beach School.

Domagala will also be hosting a number of other Heritage Walks in August and September.

On Saturday, Aug. 24, Domagala hosts The Ashbridge Estate Walk.

This walk begins at 1 p.m. and participants are asked to meet at Woodfield Road and Queen Street East.

The walk will feature highlights of the Ashbridge Estate, one of the oldest residences in the Beach; a hidden church that was built by the Ashbridges; the Maple Leaf Cottage, inspiration for Canada’ first national anthem – The Maple Leaf Forever; and Small’s Pond.

On Saturday, Sept. 28, Domagala hosts the St. John’s Norway Walk.

Participants are asked to meet at the northwest corner of Kingston Road and Woodbine Avenue.

The walk will visit St. John’s Norway Church and Cemetery and honour the pioneers of East Toronto.