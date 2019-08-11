The Arsenals perform at Music In The Park at Kew Gardens this afternoon

The Arsenals perform at Music In The Park this afternoon (Aug. 11) at Kew Gardens.

The Arsenals perform this Sunday, Aug. 11, afternoon at the Kew Gardens bandshell as part of the Music In The Park series presented by the Beach Village BIA.

Formed in 1994, Arsenals are today led by the energetic Dizzy Minott on Trombone with Juno winner Sonia Collymore-Dawes singing lead vocals.

The band features a steady rotation of accomplished musicians including, David “Stushie” Jackson (keyboards), Dwight “Duke” Dawes (keyboards), Shane “Shaky J” Forrest (bass or electric guitar), Neil “Nemo” Morris (bass), Tony Barrett (guitar) and the drummers are, Sunray Grennan, Austin Rowe, Neison Hardy and Oniel Fuller.

The summer Music In The Park series is presented by the Beach Village BIA which is made up of more than 300 shops, restaurants and services along Queen Street East between Neville Park Boulevard to Lockwood Road.

Kew Gardens is located at 2075 Queen St. E. and the concert takes place from 2 to 4 p.m.

Here is the full Music In The Park schedule for the rest of this summer:

Aug. 11 – Arsenals;

Aug. 18 – Whiskey Jack;

Aug. 25 – David Leask.

For more information on Music In The Park, please visit the BIA at www.thebeachvillage.com